Listen: Former Cardinal Jason Motte Joins The Y98 Morning Show

Jason Motte pitched for the Cardinals from 2008 -2014. Motte was on the mound for the final out of the NLCS winning the Cardinals their 18th pennant. He was also on the mound when the Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers in the World Series. Jen got a chance to talk to him over the weekend at the Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up about his time with St. Louis and about the Jason Motte Foundation.