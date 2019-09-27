Lessons Moms Learn After Having Their Second Child

A new survey asked moms what they learned after they had their second child...

1. You don't need every possible gadget.

2. Each kid is totally different, so follow their lead.

3. Be more confident as a parent, because you might know what you're doing a little bit.

4. Go with the flow or you'll go crazy.

5. It's okay if you can't do it all.

6. Trust your gut, even if not everyone agrees.

7. Ask for help when you need it.

8. The hard moments pass.

9. Being with a newborn actually ISN'T that stressful.

10. Babies don't really need shoes.

