The KEY to your kid doing well in school is...
February 5, 2019
The key to your kid doing well in school might just be as simple as you helping them with their math homework.
According to a new study out of Ohio State University, the kids who are most likely to be successful in school are the ones whose parents actually take the time to help them study.
The researchers say that's the most important factor in how your kid does even more than their genetics.
