Julie Chen To Leave "The Talk"

Julie Chen is leaving "The Talk".

September 18, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by AdMedia)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Julie Chen is going to leave "The Talk".  She'll make the announcement in a pre-taped message on today's show.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Julie Chen
Leaving
The Talk