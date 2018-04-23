Jen's Gluten-Free Cookie Recipe

So, I've been watching the latest season of Chef's Table on Netflix, and I became addicted to everything Christina Tosi bakes at Milk Bar in NYC. The problem is that I recently found out I can't eat gluten. That's a problem if you are craving cookies, pies, and cakes. Fortunately, I adapted Christina Tosi's recipe for her COMPOST COOKIE® into something you can eat if you've given up the gluten.

For the flour, I used King Arthur all-purpose, gluten-free, flour. Make sure all the other ingredients (potato chips, pretzels, etc) are gluten free, too.

Ingredients

1 and 1⁄3 cups King Arthur all-purpose flour (gluten free)

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup coarsely crushed potato chips

1 cup coarsely crushed pretzels (I used Snyder's of Hanover's Gluten Free Pretzel Sticks)

1 cup crushed graham crackers (I used Pamela's Gluten Free Honey Grahams)

½ semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup butterscotch chips

1⁄3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 Tablespoon coffee grounds (don't use grounds that have already been used to make coffee, and don't use instant coffee grounds)

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2⁄3 cup brown sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.

Mix potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, oats, and coffee grounds in another bowl.

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars for about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla extract, and beat again until combined.

Mix in flour mixture on low - DO NOT OVER MIX.

Add your mix of chips, crackers, and pretzels to the dough, and mix by hand with a spatula.

Roll the dough into balls, and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the chilled cookie balls on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes until they're slightly browned on the outside. Transfer them to a wire rack after a few minutes. ​Makes about 2 & 1/2 dozen cookies.

Feel free to omit any of the chips or crackers and substitute with something else. The gluten free graham crackers were expensive, so I'd probably skip those next time. I think that potato chip, pretzel, and chocolate chips would be just fine!

Enjoy!

If you just want to make the regular version, try it Click Here.