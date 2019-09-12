Jenna Fischer Launching Podcast to Tell Behind-The-Scene Stories From 'The Office'

(Y98) - St. Louis native Jenna Fischer and her fellow actress from "The Office" Angela Kinsey are launching a weekly podcast called "Office Ladies", where they break down episodes of the show, share behind-the-scenes info, and answer listener questions. It premieres October 16th.

"As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about 'The Office,' you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years," Fischer said in a statement.

We are excited to be joining the @earwolf team to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies! Each week, @AngelaKinsey and I will watch an episode of The Office and give you all the stories and behind-the-scenes scoop...as well as some BFF banter about our lives. Starts Wed 10/16! pic.twitter.com/EJkpOPI1cw — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) September 11, 2019

Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin say their podcast is "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans,"

