Jenna Fischer Launching Podcast to Tell Behind-The-Scene Stories From 'The Office'

September 12, 2019
(Y98) - St. Louis native Jenna Fischer and her fellow actress from "The Office" Angela Kinsey are launching a weekly podcast called "Office Ladies", where they break down episodes of the show, share behind-the-scenes info, and answer listener questions.  It premieres October 16th.

"As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about 'The Office,' you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years," Fischer said in a statement.

Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin say their podcast is "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans," 

