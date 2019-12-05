Jay-Z's Music Returns To Spotify

So much for Tidal... JAY-Z celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday by putting his entire catalog back on Spotify.

Jay bought Tidal for $56 million in 2014, but it still hasn't really taken off. A year after he bought it, he accused the previous owners of overstating their subscriber numbers. This past January, Tidal was accused of inflating its streaming numbers.

Jay yanked his music off both Apple and Spotify in 2017. He quickly put it back on Apple, but refused to budge on Spotify until yesterday.

