Induct Original MTV VJs Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

There's a petition to get the original MTV VJs inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

January 15, 2020
Someone just started a petition to get the original MTV VJs inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.  For you post-Gen-Xers, we're talking about Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, Nina Blackwood, Martha Quinn, and J. J. Jackson.

