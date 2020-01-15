Induct Original MTV VJs Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
There's a petition to get the original MTV VJs inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
January 15, 2020
Someone just started a petition to get the original MTV VJs inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For you post-Gen-Xers, we're talking about Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, Nina Blackwood, Martha Quinn, and J. J. Jackson.
