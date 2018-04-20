Tomorrow is Husband Appreciation Day. (In case you're wondering, Wife Appreciation Day is September 16th.) And according to a poll of more than 1,000 married women, here are the top 10 things they appreciate about their husband...

1. "He's a hard worker." 69% of married women agreed with that one.

2. "I can be myself around him," 62%.

3. "He makes me laugh," 61%.

4. "He's smart," 56%.

5. "He's supportive," 52%.

6. "He's a good dad," 52%.

7. "He's SEXY," 42%.

8. "He does the dishes," 33%.

9. "He's good with money," 31%.

10. "He buys me things," 29%.

The survey DID also ask what annoys them the most. The top five answers were not listening . . . snoring . . . other bodily quirks, like nose-picking . . . being a control freak . . . and not doing enough chores.

Click Here to see more.