Husband Appreciation Day
Tomorrow is Husband Appreciation Day. (In case you're wondering, Wife Appreciation Day is September 16th.) And according to a poll of more than 1,000 married women, here are the top 10 things they appreciate about their husband...
1. "He's a hard worker." 69% of married women agreed with that one.
2. "I can be myself around him," 62%.
3. "He makes me laugh," 61%.
4. "He's smart," 56%.
5. "He's supportive," 52%.
6. "He's a good dad," 52%.
7. "He's SEXY," 42%.
8. "He does the dishes," 33%.
9. "He's good with money," 31%.
10. "He buys me things," 29%.
The survey DID also ask what annoys them the most. The top five answers were not listening . . . snoring . . . other bodily quirks, like nose-picking . . . being a control freak . . . and not doing enough chores.
