Husband Appreciation Day

Saturday is Husband Appreciation Day.

April 20, 2018
Jen Myers
Tomorrow is Husband Appreciation Day.  (In case you're wondering, Wife Appreciation Day is September 16th.)  And according to a poll of more than 1,000 married women, here are the top 10 things they appreciate about their husband...

1.  "He's a hard worker."  69% of married women agreed with that one.

2.  "I can be myself around him," 62%.

3.  "He makes me laugh," 61%.

4.  "He's smart," 56%.

5.  "He's supportive," 52%.

6.  "He's a good dad," 52%.

7.  "He's SEXY," 42%.

8.  "He does the dishes," 33%.

9.  "He's good with money," 31%.

10.  "He buys me things," 29%. 

The survey DID also ask what annoys them the most.  The top five answers were not listening . . . snoring . . . other bodily quirks, like nose-picking . . . being a control freak . . . and not doing enough chores. 

