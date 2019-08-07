How We Want Our Kids To Be When They Grow Up
How do you want your kids to be when they grow up?
August 7, 2019
A recent survey asked 1,500 parents to name the top things they want for their kid. And a ton of money did NOT make the top ten...
1. To be happy.
2. To be healthy.
3. To have a stable, happy family life.
4. To be loved.
5. To be kind.
6. To find a career they enjoy.
7. To be respected by their friends and colleagues.
8. To be lucky in love, and not have their heart broken.
9. To find a passion outside of work.
10. To have a fulfilling social life.
