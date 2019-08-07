How We Want Our Kids To Be When They Grow Up

How do you want your kids to be when they grow up?

August 7, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A recent survey asked 1,500 parents to name the top things they want for their kid.  And a ton of money did NOT make the top ten...

1.  To be happy.

2.  To be healthy.

3.  To have a stable, happy family life. 

4.  To be loved.

5.  To be kind.

6.  To find a career they enjoy.

7.  To be respected by their friends and colleagues.

8.  To be lucky in love, and not have their heart broken.

9.  To find a passion outside of work.

10.  To have a fulfilling social life. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
how
We
want
our
kids
To
be
When
they
grow
up
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events