How We Want Our Kids To Be When They Grow Up

A recent survey asked 1,500 parents to name the top things they want for their kid. And a ton of money did NOT make the top ten...

1. To be happy.

2. To be healthy.

3. To have a stable, happy family life.

4. To be loved.

5. To be kind.

6. To find a career they enjoy.

7. To be respected by their friends and colleagues.

8. To be lucky in love, and not have their heart broken.

9. To find a passion outside of work.

10. To have a fulfilling social life.

Click Here to see more.