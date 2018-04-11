How To Tell If Your Facebook Data Was Shared
Here's how to tell if your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica.
April 11, 2018
Facebook has released a simple tool to let you check if your data was shared with Cambridge Analytica. Just Click Here to see more.
