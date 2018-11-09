How Much We'll Spend And What We'll Buy On Black Friday
Here's what you'll be spending, and what you are planning to buy, on Black Friday.
November 9, 2018
According to a new survey, the average American who shops on Black Friday will spend $520. And we'll shop at an average of three different stores or websites.
The survey also found the 10 things people are most excited about buying on Black Friday. They are...
1. Clothes, 53%.
2. A laptop, 47%.
3. A TV, 37%.
4. Jewelry, 26%.
5. Toys, 26%.
6. An iPhone, 25%.
7. Video games, 25%.
8. Smart home products, like an Amazon Echo, 24%.
9. Kitchen products, like Instant Pots, 24%.
10. An iPad, 18%.
