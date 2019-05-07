How Much Time Moms Spend Taking Care Of Their Kids

May 7, 2019
A new survey of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a WEEK taking care of their children. 

And if they got paid for all the work they do for their kids, they'd be raking in an extra $100,460 a year.  Here are four more stats from the survey...

1.  The ten most common jobs moms take on are:  meal planner . . . cook . . . housekeeper . . . launderer . . . teacher . . . nurse . . . life coach . . . personal assistant . . . therapist . . . and event planner.

2.  The average mom spends 46 minutes a day cooking . . . 44 minutes on laundry . . . 29 minutes on arts and crafts projects . . . and gets less than one hour of "me time."

3.  53% of moms don't get enough sleep, and 47% feel like they don't have time to pursue hobbies, or hang out with friends.

4.  69% of moms in the survey said they wish they could spend even MORE time caring for their kids. 

