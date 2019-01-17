Salary.com just did its annual study on how much stay-at-home moms should be paid based on all of the jobs they do.

And the answer is . . . $162,581, which is up almost $5,000 from last year.

That's based on a mom doing 34 different jobs, including . . .

Academic advisor . . . accountant . . . coach . . . day care worker . . . event planner . . . groundskeeper . . . interior designer . . . janitor . . . photographer . . . psychologist . . . nurse . . . tailor . . . and teacher.

