How Much Stay-At-Home Moms Should Be Paid
Stay-at-home moms SHOULD make...
January 17, 2019
Salary.com just did its annual study on how much stay-at-home moms should be paid based on all of the jobs they do.
And the answer is . . . $162,581, which is up almost $5,000 from last year.
That's based on a mom doing 34 different jobs, including . . .
Academic advisor . . . accountant . . . coach . . . day care worker . . . event planner . . . groundskeeper . . . interior designer . . . janitor . . . photographer . . . psychologist . . . nurse . . . tailor . . . and teacher.
