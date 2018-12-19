How Many Christmas Lights You Need To Be Visible From Space

Here's how many Christmas lights you need to be visible from space.

A new study calculated how many Christmas lights you'd need to be visible from SPACE.  And the answer isn't THAT high... It's 2,683 bulbs.

But, there's a catch.  You would need to be in a dark area, without a lot of light pollution, like the middle of a desert.  If you're in a more crowded area, it would be a lot harder for someone in space to notice your lights. 

