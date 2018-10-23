How Long Women Need In A Day To Get Everything Done
Here's how long it would take the average women in a day to get EVERYTHING done.
According to a new survey, the average woman would need a 28-hour day to get everything done. That includes work, exercise, doing stuff around the house, spending time with family or friends, having at least a little time to relax, and getting a decent amount of sleep. The survey didn't say how long the average man would need to get everything done.
