"How Do You Microwave A Turkey?" Thanksgiving Prank
The hot prank this Thanksgiving is asking your mom how to MICROWAVE a turkey??!!
People are texting their moms right now, asking them for advice on how to cook their Thanksgiving turkey in the MICROWAVE.
And even though you CAN technically cook a turkey in the microwave . . . your mom will find it SACRILEGIOUS for you to do it. Here are some of the best mom responses people have shared...
1. "You don't put a [g** d*mn> turkey in the microwave. I'm leaving to take grandpa to the doctors. Do not call me, you're stressing me out."
2. "That's all I ever wished for. A kid who is famous for cooking a rubbery salmonella-ridden carcass in an idiot microwave."
3. "You should be in charge of napkins or wine or something."
4. "Don't ever get married."
I highly recommend texting your mom this holiday season and asking her, “how long do I put a 25lb turkey in the microwave for” pic.twitter.com/umxhxXe0aX— King J (@jvkenesci) November 16, 2018