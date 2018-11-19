"How Do You Microwave A Turkey?" Thanksgiving Prank

People are texting their moms right now, asking them for advice on how to cook their Thanksgiving turkey in the MICROWAVE.

And even though you CAN technically cook a turkey in the microwave . . . your mom will find it SACRILEGIOUS for you to do it. Here are some of the best mom responses people have shared...

1. "You don't put a [g** d*mn> turkey in the microwave. I'm leaving to take grandpa to the doctors. Do not call me, you're stressing me out."

2. "That's all I ever wished for. A kid who is famous for cooking a rubbery salmonella-ridden carcass in an idiot microwave."

3. "You should be in charge of napkins or wine or something."

4. "Don't ever get married."