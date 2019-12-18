How Close We Really Are To Our Pets

How close are you to your pet?

December 18, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Gavriil Grigorov/TASS/Sipa USA)

Here are the results of a new survey of pet owners in the U.S. that looked at JUST how close we are with our pets...

1.  66% let their pet sleep in bed with them.

2.  54% have bought their pet a holiday present.

3.  50% let their pet lick their face.

4.  44% celebrate their pet's birthday.

5.  37% have cooked food specifically for their pet.

6.  32% have dressed their pet in clothing.

7.  16% have taken their pet to work with them.

Only 10% of pet owners have never done any of those seven things. 

Y98 Morning Show