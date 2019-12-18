How Close We Really Are To Our Pets

Here are the results of a new survey of pet owners in the U.S. that looked at JUST how close we are with our pets...

1. 66% let their pet sleep in bed with them.

2. 54% have bought their pet a holiday present.

3. 50% let their pet lick their face.

4. 44% celebrate their pet's birthday.

5. 37% have cooked food specifically for their pet.

6. 32% have dressed their pet in clothing.

7. 16% have taken their pet to work with them.

Only 10% of pet owners have never done any of those seven things.

