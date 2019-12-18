How Close We Really Are To Our Pets
December 18, 2019
Here are the results of a new survey of pet owners in the U.S. that looked at JUST how close we are with our pets...
1. 66% let their pet sleep in bed with them.
2. 54% have bought their pet a holiday present.
3. 50% let their pet lick their face.
4. 44% celebrate their pet's birthday.
5. 37% have cooked food specifically for their pet.
6. 32% have dressed their pet in clothing.
7. 16% have taken their pet to work with them.
Only 10% of pet owners have never done any of those seven things.
