Household Items You Might Need To Replace

When's the last time you replaced your pillows? If it was before 2018, you're probably sleeping on a nice, soft mound of FILTH. At least according to this...

Someone asked a bunch of experts how often you need to replace different household items. And ideally, you should replace your pillows every year or two.

Here are six more things you might need to replace...

1. Fire extinguishers. Most rechargeable ones need a recharge every five or six years. And the disposable kind need to be replaced after 12 years.

2. Smoke detectors. Even if they still work, replace them every 10 years, because they lose sensitivity. And carbon monoxide detectors should go after five to seven years.

3. First-aid kits. You might not need to replace everything in it. But check the expiration dates. Some of the stuff in there expires after three to five years.

4. Your kitchen sponge. It depends on how much you use it. But in general, open a new one every two weeks.

5. Your toothbrush. Every three to four months. Or sooner if the bristles look matted or frayed. They don't remove as much plaque after that.

6. The loofah in your shower. Every three months, or it'll end up covered in bacteria.

