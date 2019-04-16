"House Rules"

Here are the ten most common rules you're expected to follow in someone's house...

1. Take your shoes off at the door.

2. No shoes on the sofa.

3. Always flush the toilet.

4. Use a coaster.

5. No phones at the dinner table.

6. No swearing, especially if they have kids.

7. Put the toilet seat down.

8. Wash your hands before dinner, or they'll think you're gross.

9. Put on slippers and socks when you enter the house.

10. Don't assume you can go anywhere in the house. Some rooms could be off limits, like a bedroom or bathroom.

