Holiday Travel Stress

According to a new survey, the average American stresses out EIGHT TIMES during their holiday travel.

And here are the top 10 things that stress us out...

1. Dangerous roads because of the weather.

2. Heavy traffic.

3. Losing something while you're traveling.

4. Finding airport parking.

5. Packing.

6. Getting to the airport and realizing you forgot your ID.

7. Flight delays.

8. Long security lines at the airport.

9. Waiting to pick up your bags at baggage claim.

10. Flights getting canceled over bad weather.

