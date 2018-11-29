Holiday Travel Apps

Flying this holiday? Here are some apps that can help cut down on travel stress!

MyTSA – Not only can you check to see what won’t be allowed on the plane, but you can get updated checkpoint wait times so you know when to leave for the airport.

Trip It – This app helps organize your itinerary. After you book your flight, car rental, hotel, dinners, and other events, just email it all to [email protected] and they’ll put it all together into a nice, easy to follow itinerary.

Kayak –Sure, you can book flights with Kayak, but you’ll want their app for their baggage measurement tool. You can scan your bag and they’ll tell you if it’s small enough to be a carry-on.

Lounge Buddy – Are you jelly of the people chillin’ in the airport lounge? Not anymore! With the Lounge Buddy app you can buy access to the airport lounge. The app will show you which lounges you already have access to based on your airlines and credit cards.​

