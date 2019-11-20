The Holiday Traditions We Enjoying Sharing With Our Kids

Here are the holiday TRADITIONS that we enjoying sharing with our kids.

November 20, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked parents to name the top Christmas traditions they enjoy sharing with their kids...

1.  Wrapping presents with them.  55% look forward to it.

2.  Helping kids wrap presents, 53%.  No clue why they made those separate questions.

3.  Shopping for gifts together, 50%.

4.  Getting a Christmas tree, 48%.

5.  A tie between baking cookies and hanging stockings, 46% for both.  And watching Christmas movies just missed the top five at 44%.

The survey also found 23% of parents who get a REAL tree for Christmas give their kids the final word on which one to buy.

And 90% of parents who celebrate Christmas said sharing old family traditions with their kids is important. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Holiday
traditions
We
enjoy
sharing
kids
Courtney & Company