The Holiday Traditions We Enjoying Sharing With Our Kids
Here are the holiday TRADITIONS that we enjoying sharing with our kids.
November 20, 2019
A new survey asked parents to name the top Christmas traditions they enjoy sharing with their kids...
1. Wrapping presents with them. 55% look forward to it.
2. Helping kids wrap presents, 53%. No clue why they made those separate questions.
3. Shopping for gifts together, 50%.
4. Getting a Christmas tree, 48%.
5. A tie between baking cookies and hanging stockings, 46% for both. And watching Christmas movies just missed the top five at 44%.
The survey also found 23% of parents who get a REAL tree for Christmas give their kids the final word on which one to buy.
And 90% of parents who celebrate Christmas said sharing old family traditions with their kids is important.
Click Here to see more.