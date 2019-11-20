The Holiday Traditions We Enjoying Sharing With Our Kids

A new survey asked parents to name the top Christmas traditions they enjoy sharing with their kids...

1. Wrapping presents with them. 55% look forward to it.

2. Helping kids wrap presents, 53%. No clue why they made those separate questions.

3. Shopping for gifts together, 50%.

4. Getting a Christmas tree, 48%.

5. A tie between baking cookies and hanging stockings, 46% for both. And watching Christmas movies just missed the top five at 44%.

The survey also found 23% of parents who get a REAL tree for Christmas give their kids the final word on which one to buy.

And 90% of parents who celebrate Christmas said sharing old family traditions with their kids is important.

