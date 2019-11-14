Here are the five most stressful situations we find ourselves in around the holidays...

1. Having friends or family over for a party or a big dinner. 51% agree it's stressful.

2. Having friends or family stay with you, 45%.

3. Traveling to see family or friends, also 45%.

4. Going out to dinner with family or friends, 29%.

5. Taking a vacation, 24%.

The most stressful part about hosting people during the holidays is cleaning. And the most stressful part of traveling is making sure you don't overspend.

So what are the things that would EASE some of our holiday stress? The top five answers were a house cleaner . . . a private chef . . . a professional organizer . . . a decorator . . . and someone to do chores and run errands for us.

