Hire An "Intimidating Uncle" To Protect Your Child From Bullying

There's a new anti-bullying service that's being offered in South Korea called the "Uncle Service." Parents can hire intimidating guys to pose as uncles for their kids to help protect them from bullies. And there are three packages...

1. The evidence package, where a fake uncle secretly films the kid getting bullied, then turns over those tapes to the school and tells them they'd better do something about it or he'll go to the school board. That costs $350-a-day.

2. The uncle package, where the guy walks a kid to and from school and gives a, quote, "stern warning" to his bullies. That costs $440-a-day.

3. And the chaperone package, where the fake uncle goes to wherever the bully's parents work, confronts them, and protests in front of their building yelling, "A parent of a bully works here." That costs $1,770 for four visits.

