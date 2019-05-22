The Highest-Rated Shows of The 2018-2019 TV Season

The ratings are in for the 2018-2019 season, and "The Big Bang Theory" was the most-watched non-sports show, in its 12th season.

Even more interestingly, "The Big Bang Theory" did BETTER in the ratings as it aged. It didn't crack the Top 10 shows until its fifth season. It wasn't the #1 show until its eighth season, but it was #1 in four of the five seasons since.

Of course, CBS is sad to see it go. They didn't cancel it. JIM PARSONS wanted to move on, and the show's producers didn't want to continue without him.

Meanwhile, last week's "Big Bang" finale scored 23.44 million viewers after adjusting for DVRs, making it the most-watched non-sports program of the season.

Here are the most watched shows of this past TV season, along with their average total viewers, INCLUDING sports programs:

1. "Sunday Night Football", NBC . . . 19.3 million viewers

2. "The Big Bang Theory", CBS . . . 17.3 million viewers

3. "NCIS", CBS . . . 15.6 million viewers

4. "Thursday Night Football", Fox . . . 14.4 million viewers

5. "Young Sheldon", CBS . . . 14.4 million viewers

6. "This Is Us", NBC . . . 13.8 million viewers

7. "Sunday Night Football (Pregame)", NBC . . . 13.1 million viewers

8. "Blue Bloods", CBS . . . 12.6 million viewers

9. "Manifest", NBC . . . 12.6 million viewers

10. "America's Got Talent: Champions", NBC . . . 12.4 million viewers

