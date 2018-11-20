Forbes.com has released their annual list of 'The Highest Paid Women in Music,' and this year, KATY PERRY is #1, after raking in $83 million over the past year or so.

Here's the Top 10, along with the money they made from things like: Album and merchandise sales, licensing, publishing royalties, endorsements, and touring.

1. Katy Perry, $83 million

2. Taylor Swift, $80 million

3. Beyoncé, $60 million

4. Pink, $52 million

5. Lady Gaga, $50 million

6. Jennifer Lopez, $47 million

7. Rihanna, $37.5 million

8. Helene Fischer, $32 million (Who?!? She's a big deal in Germany.)

9. Celine Dion, $31 million

10. Britney Spears, $30 million

Others who didn't make the cut, but still made eight figures include: Janet Jackson, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey, and Madonna.

