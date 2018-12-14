The Highest-Paid Models In The World For 2018
Where does Karlie Kloss rank on a list of the world's highest-paid models?
GISELE BUNDCHEN was the highest paid model in the world from 2003 to 2016. Last year, KENDALL JENNER dethroned her, and this year she held onto the title.
Kendall made $22.5 million over the past year, which was a lot more than the runner-up, St. Louisan KARLIE KLOSS, who "only" made $13 million.
CHRISSY TEIGEN and ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY tied for third with $11.5 million. CARA DELEVINGNE and Gisele tied for fifth with $10 million apiece.
