The Highest-Grossing Tours Of All Time

Ed Sheeran's DIVIDE TOUR just became the highest-grossing tour EVER!

August 5, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is now the highest-grossing tour of all time, with $737.9 million in sales. 

U2 used to have the record.  Their 360-Degree Tour made $736.4 million from 2009 to 2011.  Ed's new mark beats that by $1.48 million and counting.

Ed broke the record on Friday night, with a show in Denmark that grossed almost $6.9 million.  In ONE NIGHT.

After U2, the next highest-grossing tours are:

3.  Not in This Lifetime, Guns N' Roses.  2016 - Present.  $563.3 million.

4.  A Bigger Bang, The Rolling Stones.  2005 - 2007.  $558.3 million.

5.  A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay.  2016 - 2017.  $523 million.

6.  The Wall Live, Roger Waters.  2010 - 2013.  $458.7 million.

7.  Black Ice World Tour, AC/DC.  2008 - 2010.  $441.1 million.

8.  Sticky & Sweet, Madonna.  2008 - 2009.  $407.7 million.

9.  Vertigo, U2.  2005 - 2006.  $389 million. 

10.  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood World Tour.  2014 - 2017.  $364.3 million.

