The Highest-Grossing Tours Of All Time
Ed Sheeran's DIVIDE TOUR just became the highest-grossing tour EVER!
Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is now the highest-grossing tour of all time, with $737.9 million in sales.
U2 used to have the record. Their 360-Degree Tour made $736.4 million from 2009 to 2011. Ed's new mark beats that by $1.48 million and counting.
Ed broke the record on Friday night, with a show in Denmark that grossed almost $6.9 million. In ONE NIGHT.
After U2, the next highest-grossing tours are:
3. Not in This Lifetime, Guns N' Roses. 2016 - Present. $563.3 million.
4. A Bigger Bang, The Rolling Stones. 2005 - 2007. $558.3 million.
5. A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay. 2016 - 2017. $523 million.
6. The Wall Live, Roger Waters. 2010 - 2013. $458.7 million.
7. Black Ice World Tour, AC/DC. 2008 - 2010. $441.1 million.
8. Sticky & Sweet, Madonna. 2008 - 2009. $407.7 million.
9. Vertigo, U2. 2005 - 2006. $389 million.
10. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood World Tour. 2014 - 2017. $364.3 million.
