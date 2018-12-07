The Highest-Grossing Tours Of 2018

"Billboard" has a list of the 25 highest grossing tours of 2018, although it technically includes concerts between November 1st of 2017 up through October. So it doesn't include last month's shows or those coming this month.

Here's the Top 10...

1. Ed Sheeran . . . $429.5 million from 99 shows

2. Taylor Swift . . . $315.2 million from 48 shows

3. Beyoncé and Jay-Z . . . $253.5 million from 48 shows

4. Bruno Mars . . . $237.8 million from 100 shows

5. Pink . . . $180.4 million from 88 shows

6. Justin Timberlake . . . $149.3 million from 76 shows

7. U2 . . . $119.2 million from 55 shows

8. The Rolling Stones . . . $117.8 million from JUST 14 shows

9. Kenny Chesney . . . $114.3 million from 42 shows

10. Journey and Def Leppard . . . $97.1 million from 60 shows

Click Here to see more.