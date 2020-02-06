Having A Bad Hair Day

The average American has 96 bad hair days a year, according to a new poll. That's about one every four days.

Apparently a lot of us really do find bad hair days crippling. 80% said they've had to stay inside at least once before, because their hair looked so bad. And a third of us have used a sick day.

Here are the top five things that can cause a bad hair day . . .

1. Your hair just looks thin or lifeless in general.

2. There's a weird cowlick.

3. You slept on it funny.

4. You notice some hair loss, and it rocks your self-esteem.

5. You put too much product in it.

Click Here to see more.