Having A Bad Hair Day

February 6, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Features
The average American has 96 bad hair days a year, according to a new poll.  That's about one every four days.

Apparently a lot of us really do find bad hair days crippling.  80% said they've had to stay inside at least once before, because their hair looked so bad.  And a third of us have used a sick day.

Here are the top five things that can cause a bad hair day . . .

1.  Your hair just looks thin or lifeless in general.

2.  There's a weird cowlick.

3.  You slept on it funny.

4.  You notice some hair loss, and it rocks your self-esteem.

5.  You put too much product in it.

