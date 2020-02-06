Having A Bad Hair Day
Are you having a BAD HAIR DAY?
February 6, 2020
The average American has 96 bad hair days a year, according to a new poll. That's about one every four days.
Apparently a lot of us really do find bad hair days crippling. 80% said they've had to stay inside at least once before, because their hair looked so bad. And a third of us have used a sick day.
Here are the top five things that can cause a bad hair day . . .
1. Your hair just looks thin or lifeless in general.
2. There's a weird cowlick.
3. You slept on it funny.
4. You notice some hair loss, and it rocks your self-esteem.
5. You put too much product in it.
