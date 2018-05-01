Habits That Could Add More Than 10 Years To Your Life

The choices you make on a daily basis really do add up. A new study looked at how people's lifestyle choices affected their health over the course of more than 30 years.

The five key habits are...

1. Eat healthy.

2. Exercise regularly.

3. Maintain a healthy weight.

4. Don't smoke.

5. If you drink, limit yourself to MODERATE drinking.

In the study, men who did all five of those things upped their life expectancy by more than 12 years. And women increased theirs by 14 years.

