Gwyneth Paltrow's 2020 Goop Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Goop Holiday Gift Guide has finally arrived, and as always, the annual collection of curated merchandise from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site is highlighted by the items within the “Ridiculous But Awesome” category, with an array of potential gifts that more than live up to that description.

Arguably the most opulent item in the 2020 gift guide is the “bespoke, artisanal bed,” a collaboration of Goop and Avocado.

“We applied incredibly luxurious, ethically sourced GOTS-certified organic materials to a need that’s as essential as food, air, and water: sleep,” writes Paltrow of the custom-made beds. “Rest assured, the Goop X Avocado bed is the trip to the moon. Its custom support is the result of unparalleled craftsmanship, made using a circular manufacturing process that’s as good for us as it is for the planet. So if it’s an out-of-this-world experience on a climate-neutral bespoke mattress you’re after, this is it.”

A bed of this quality does not come cheap; prices for the made-to-order beds range from $38,000 to $58,000, with mattresses alone priced between $22,000 and $32,000.

Other extravagant items on the list include a self-heating concrete bathtub retailing at $100,000, and the Studypod, a tiny standalone structure for the backyard that’s designed to be used as a home office, yoga studio, hobby room or extra bedroom, starting at $13,600.

