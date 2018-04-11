(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gwen Stefani Announces Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani unveiled the dates for her Las Vegas residency.

Gwen Stefani is doing a Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.  She announced 25 dates yesterday, beginning on June 27th.

There are more dates in July, but then there's a five-month break before they resume at the end of December.  Tickets go on sale on Friday. 

$1 from each ticket sold will go toward the 'Cure 4 the Kids Foundation,' which provides medical treatment to children with life-threatening conditions.

