The Greatest Songs Of 1999

The '90s are known for being the heyday of grunge, but that was over by 1999 which was a very strong year for pop. "Billboard" has a list of the 99 greatest songs of 1999, which is also interesting because it means these songs are now 20 YEARS OLD. To be included, all of them had to be released as singles in '99.

Here's the Top 10...

1. ". . . Baby One More Time", Britney Spears

2. "No Scrubs", TLC

3. "I Want It That Way", Backstreet Boys

4. "Back That Azz Up", Juvenile with Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne

5. "Smooth", Santana and Rob Thomas

6. "Ex-Factor", Lauryn Hill

7. "Believe", Cher

8. "All the Small Things", Blink-182

9. "Waiting for Tonight", Jennifer Lopez

10. "My Name Is", Eminem

