The Greatest Pop Star Tweets

ArBillboard.com put together a list of The 50 Greatest Pop Star Tweets of All Time . . . and here are 10 of the highlights...

1. Britney Spears, 2011: "Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist."

Yes, that's a single Tweet, and no, there's no known reason why those ideas should be combined.

2. 50 Cent, 2010: "I can't believe my grandmother's making me take out the garbage. I'm rich. [Eff] this, I'm going home, I don't need this [crap]."

3. Lana Del Rey, 2018: In the middle of a beef with Azealia Banks, she said, quote, "I won't not [eff] you the [eff] up. Period."

4. Cher, 2012: In response to a fan who asked what she did to celebrate Madonna's birthday, quote, "I got a colonic."

5. Justin Bieber, 2009: "Why is Rhode Island [not] a road or an island?" . . . except he misspelled "not."

6. Kanye West, 2011: "I hate when I'm on a flight, and I wake up with a water bottle next to me, like, oh, great. Now, I gotta be responsible for this water bottle."

7. TLC, 2017: In response to a fan who asked if TLC had relaxed its policy on scrubs. Quote, "Hell no!"

8. Drake, 2010: "I have a crush on Aubrey Plaza from 'Parks and Recreation', but things might get weird 'cause we have the same name." Drake's real name is Aubrey Graham.

9. James Blunt, 2016: "If you thought 2016 was bad . . . I'm releasing an album in 2017."

10. Post Malone, 2018: "is meatball an fruit".

