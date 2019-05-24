The Greatest Pop Star Tweets

Are these really the GREATEST tweets from pop stars?

May 24, 2019
Jen Myers
ArBillboard.com put together a list of The 50 Greatest Pop Star Tweets of All Time . . . and here are 10 of the highlights...

1.  Britney Spears, 2011: "Does anyone think global warming is a good thing?  I love Lady Gaga.  I think she's a really interesting artist." 

Yes, that's a single Tweet, and no, there's no known reason why those ideas should be combined.

2.  50 Cent, 2010:  "I can't believe my grandmother's making me take out the garbage.  I'm rich.   [Eff] this, I'm going home, I don't need this [crap]."

3.  Lana Del Rey, 2018:  In the middle of a beef with Azealia Banks, she said, quote, "I won't not [eff] you the [eff] up.  Period."

4.  Cher, 2012:  In response to a fan who asked what she did to celebrate Madonna's birthday, quote, "I got a colonic."

5.  Justin Bieber, 2009:  "Why is Rhode Island [not] a road or an island?" . . . except he misspelled "not."

6.  Kanye West, 2011:  "I hate when I'm on a flight, and I wake up with a water bottle next to me, like, oh, great.  Now, I gotta be responsible for this water bottle." 

7.  TLC, 2017:  In response to a fan who asked if TLC had relaxed its policy on scrubs.  Quote, "Hell no!"

8.  Drake, 2010:  "I have a crush on Aubrey Plaza from 'Parks and Recreation', but things might get weird 'cause we have the same name."  Drake's real name is Aubrey Graham.

9.  James Blunt, 2016:  "If you thought 2016 was bad . . . I'm releasing an album in 2017."

10.  Post Malone, 2018:  "is meatball an fruit".

