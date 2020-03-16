"Granny Chic" Fashion Trend

It's 2020, so it only makes sense that the biggest fashion icons would be the Golden Girls.

Apparently, the latest fashion trend for millennials is dressing like old people. It's being called "granny chic."

That means floral print dresses, knitted scarves, crocheted sweaters, glasses with neck chains, and brooches.

So once you're actually allowed to go within 200 yards of your grandma again, use the opportunity to raid her closet.

