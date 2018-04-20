Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide
April 20, 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has released its Mother's Day Gift Guide.
The items listed on the gift guide range from $18 to $13,000, but it will cost you much more if you want to buy all of the 91 items on the list... About $40,000!
Some items include...
Jennifer Meyer Pink Sapphire Large Open Heart Necklace: $3,110
Goop By Juice Beauty Revitalizing Day Moisturizer: $100
Glass Cake Dome: $52
And Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy Cookbook, Autographed Copy: $35
