Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has released its Mother's Day Gift Guide.

The items listed on the gift guide range from $18 to $13,000, but it will cost you much more if you want to buy all of the 91 items on the list... About $40,000!

Some items include...

Jennifer Meyer Pink Sapphire Large Open Heart Necklace: $3,110

Goop By Juice Beauty Revitalizing Day Moisturizer: $100

Glass Cake Dome: $52

And Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy Cookbook, Autographed Copy: $35

