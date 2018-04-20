(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow's Mother's Day Gift Guide is out!

Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has released its Mother's Day Gift Guide.

The items listed on the gift guide range from $18 to $13,000, but it will cost you much more if you want to buy all of the 91 items on the list... About $40,000!

Some items include...

Jennifer Meyer Pink Sapphire Large Open Heart Necklace: $3,110

Goop By Juice Beauty Revitalizing Day Moisturizer: $100

Glass Cake Dome: $52

And Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy Cookbook, Autographed Copy: $35

Click Here to see more.

