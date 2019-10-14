Gifts We Regret Not Putting On Our Wedding Registry
Here are the gifts that we really SHOULD HAVE put on our wedding registry...
October 14, 2019
Here are the top ten wedding gifts they might want but not ask for...
1. A robotic vacuum or Roomba. 58% of couples who didn't ask for one wish they had. And only 12% of people who DID ask for one regret it now.
2. An air fryer. 48% wish they'd put it on their registry.
3. Lawn equipment and gardening stuff, 47%.
4. A vacuum sealer for food, 38%.
5. A backyard grill, 37%.
6. Luggage, 34%.
7. A bread maker, 31%.
8. A KitchenAid mixer, 27%.
9. A food processor, 26%.
10. Tools, also 26%.
