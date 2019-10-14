Gifts We Regret Not Putting On Our Wedding Registry

Here are the top ten wedding gifts they might want but not ask for...

1. A robotic vacuum or Roomba. 58% of couples who didn't ask for one wish they had. And only 12% of people who DID ask for one regret it now.

2. An air fryer. 48% wish they'd put it on their registry.

3. Lawn equipment and gardening stuff, 47%.

4. A vacuum sealer for food, 38%.

5. A backyard grill, 37%.

6. Luggage, 34%.

7. A bread maker, 31%.

8. A KitchenAid mixer, 27%.

9. A food processor, 26%.

10. Tools, also 26%.

