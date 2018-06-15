The Gifts Dads Actually Wants For Father's Day

A recent survey asked dads what they'd like to GET for Father's Day this year. So if you still haven't bought anything, here's some inspiration...

The top 10 gifts dads want are a nice dinner out . . . a nice bottle of booze . . . a watch . . . a vacation . . . clothing . . . a smart speaker . . . a steak dinner at home . . . tickets to a sporting event . . . beer . . . and expensive coffee.

