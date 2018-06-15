The Gifts Dads Actually Wants For Father's Day

Here are the gifts that dads actually WANT this Father's Day.

June 15, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

A recent survey asked dads what they'd like to GET for Father's Day this year.  So if you still haven't bought anything, here's some inspiration...

The top 10 gifts dads want are a nice dinner out . . . a nice bottle of booze . . . a watch . . . a vacation . . . clothing . . . a smart speaker . . . a steak dinner at home . . . tickets to a sporting event . . . beer . . . and expensive coffee.

