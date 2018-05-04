The Genres Of Music We Listen To When We Want To Feel Happy
What genres of music do you listen to when you want to feel happy?
May 4, 2018
A new survey found the genres of music that people are the most likely to listen to when they want to feel HAPPY. And here are the results...
1. Pop.
2. Rock.
3. Pop rock.
4. Classical.
5. Dance.
6. Country.
7. Disco.
8. Ballads.
9. Musicals.
10. Indie rock.
One more thing from the survey: It also found that one in seven people think they're TOO OLD to go to concerts.
