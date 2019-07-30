Funny-But-Regrettable Things Celebrities Tweeted Then Deleted

BuzzFeed posted a list of the top funny-but-regrettable things celebrities have tweeted, then deleted. So they're not serious things. They're pretty lighthearted, but still embarrassing.

Here are some highlights...

1. Kim Kardashian in 2013, Tweeting that it would be funny if we changed the spelling of the word "people" to P-E-E-P-O-L-E.

2. Hailey Baldwin in 2011, Tweeting that Justin Bieber getting back with Selena Gomez was the, quote, "definition of a teenage dream." Hailey married him last year.

3. Lindsay Lohan's April Fools' Day joke in 2013 that she was pregnant. People took it seriously, because she Tweeted it on April 2nd.

4. Kanye West in 2010. Quote, "I specifically ordered Persian rugs with cherub imagery!!! What do I have to do to get a simple Persian rug with cherub imagery!" (If I met an alien, and they wanted to know Kanye West, I'd show them this Tweet.)

5. Mary J. Blige in 2013, when she Tweeted about her own intelligence, and spelled "intelligence" wrong. I-N-T-E-L-L-I-G-E-N-T-S.

6. Fergie when she Tweeted "T.G.I.F", then joked that it stood for "Thank God I'm Fergie."

7. Bebe Rexha last year, when someone asked where she'd go if she had a time machine. And she said Paris in the 1940s . . . which is when it was occupied by Nazi Germany.

8. Jessica Simpson in 2010, when she Tweeted about an old guy at the gym whose JUNK fell out of his shorts.

9. Jaden Smith sharing his thoughts on education. Quote, "If everybody in the world dropped out of school, we would have a much more intelligent society."

10. Taylor Swift in 2010, when she said she used a Sharpie as eye liner in an airplane bathroom.

