Former Washington University Professor Wins Noble Prize
Congratulations to Charles M. Rice who just won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine!
October 6, 2020
Charles M. Rice, a former Washington University professor, was one of three people named Monday as winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking research that led to the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
Rice conducted his work on the virus during his 15 years as a member of Washignton University's medical-school faculty, from 1986 to 2001.
Click Here to see more.