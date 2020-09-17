According to a new study out of the University of Kansas, there's such a thing as a "flirting face" women make. And the researchers found pretty much EVERY guy can spot it.

Here's how they describe the flirting face:

. . . Your head is turned to one side and tilted down slightly.

. . . You have a slight smile.

. . . And your eyes are locked on the person you're flirting with.

All of that may or may not be something you do intentionally, but whether or not you realize you're making the flirting face, guys will pick up on it.

