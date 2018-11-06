The Filthiest Surfaces On An Airplane

A new study found the three surfaces on an airplane that have the highest levels of bacteria, and sometimes even bacteria that can make you sick. They are...

1. The headrests. They aren't disinfected very often, and they definitely aren't cleaned that well between flights.

2. The seat pockets. Flight attendants say they've found things in seat pockets like half-eaten sandwiches, dirty diapers, used condoms, and used feminine products.

3. The tray tables.

