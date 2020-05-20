Feel-Good "Behind The Scenes" Hollywood Stories

There's plenty of negativity in the news these days, so Cracked.com put together a list of "life-affirming behind-the-scenes stories" out of Hollywood...

1. Chris Evans' mom cried after seeing him as the OLD Steve Rogers in "Avengers: Endgame", because apparently, he looked exactly like HER father.

2. Thanks to "Rocky", Sylvester Stallone got his dog back. Stallone said that before he made it big, he was so poor that he was forced to sell his dog, Butkus, for $40. When he sold his "Rocky" script, he immediately went to buy him back, but had to pay $15,000. Butkus went on to play Rocky's dog in the movie.

3. Director Martin Scorsese put his own mom in "Goodfellas". She played the mother of Joe Pesci's character. And Mrs. Scorsese also made the spaghetti and meatballs in the scene. (His mom actually appeared in several of his movies.)

4. Robert Downey Jr. had a custom car built for Chris Evans, and he gave it to him as a parting gift for their time together in the Marvel movies. It was a Captain America-themed 1967 Camaro.

5. Keanu Reeves had John Wick spare two assassins out of respect. As the story goes, Keanu felt so humbled while practicing with martial arts legends Cecep Arif and Yaya Ruhian for "John Wick: Chapter 3", that he refused to let them die in the movie. They might be the ONLY bad guys that Wick doesn't kill in the franchise.

6. Robin Williams helped Steven Spielberg get through "Schindler's List". Spielberg had a really tough time while filming it . . . so once a week, Robin would call him and perform 15 minutes of stand-up to cheer him up.

7. The creator of "Grey's Anatomy", Shonda Rhimes, sent everybody from the show on a luxury vacation to celebrate the 350th episode. That included the cast AND the crew.

8. In an interview before "Guardians of the Galaxy" came out, Chris Pratt admitted that he walked away with some Star-Lord gear . . . specifically so that if the movie was a hit, he could visit children's hospitals in character.

9. Director Michael Bay helped find a home for Britain's "loneliest dog."

Michael was in the U.K. filming "Transformers: The Last Knight", and he heard about Freya, an epileptic dog that spent over six years in an animal shelter without finding a home.

Michael put Freya in the movie . . . where she shared a scene with Anthony Hopkins . . . and immediately afterward, the dog was adopted.

10. Viggo Mortensen owns two horses he rode in "The Lord of the Rings". He bought one after striking up a friendship with it on the set, and then bought the second one so the first wouldn't be lonely.

Viggo also bought the horse from the movie "Hidalgo".

11. When James Gandolfini found out that he was the only actor on "The Sopranos" who was getting money from DVD sales, he gave every other actor a cut of his DVD profits.

12. Sophie Turner and her family fell in love with Lady, her character's "dire wolf" on "Game of Thrones". So, when Lady was done "acting," Sophie's family adopted her. FYI: Lady's real name is Zunni.

