A survey asked 2,000 parents to rank their favorite holiday activities...

1. Watching movies. 52% said it's one of their favorite holiday experiences.

2. Going to a holiday concert.

3. Traveling somewhere.

4. Decorating the tree.

5. Ice skating.

6. Baking cookies.

7. Going to museums.

8. Singing Christmas carols.

9. Visiting the zoo.

10. Driving around to look at lights, or going to a light show.

