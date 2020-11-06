'Family Ties' Cast Reunion Scheduled For Next Week

A "Family Ties" reunion is happening this coming Tuesday night to benefit The Actors Fund, which offers support to people in the artistic community who are in need.

But it sounds like not everyone is coming back. Here's who's scheduled to appear:

Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter (Steve and Elyse Keaton)

Michael J. Fox (Alex Keaton)

Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton)

Marc Price (Skippy)

Scott Valentine (Nick Moore)

Unless they get added later, that means you won't be seeing Justine Bateman, a.k.a. Mallory Keaton, or Brian Bonsall, who played the youngest Keaton kid, Andy.

