Family Opens Fireworks Stand To Help Pay For Daughter's Wedding

Now here's an INTERESTING way to pay for a wedding...

July 3, 2019
Sarah Ashley is getting married next monthin Arkansas where the average wedding costs about $17,000...  And that's one of the CHEAPEST states.

Her parents don't have a ton of money.  Her mom's a teacher, and her dad works for a church.  But her dad Heath has always hoped to give her a big wedding.  So he came up with an idea.

He decided to open up a stand and sell FIREWORKS for the Fourth of July.  They put up a sign about the wedding, and they've been raking in the cash.  No word yet if they have reached their $17,000 goal.

