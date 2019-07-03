Family Opens Fireworks Stand To Help Pay For Daughter's Wedding

Sarah Ashley is getting married next monthin Arkansas where the average wedding costs about $17,000... And that's one of the CHEAPEST states.

Her parents don't have a ton of money. Her mom's a teacher, and her dad works for a church. But her dad Heath has always hoped to give her a big wedding. So he came up with an idea.

He decided to open up a stand and sell FIREWORKS for the Fourth of July. They put up a sign about the wedding, and they've been raking in the cash. No word yet if they have reached their $17,000 goal.

Click Here to see more.