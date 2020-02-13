Every State's Favorite Romantic Comedy

What are the favorite romantic comedies of Missouri and Illinois?

February 13, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Molly Ringwald

(Photo by Kyndell Harkness/Minneapolis Star Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

It's almost Valentine's Day, and Comparitech.com has done a rundown of the #1 romantic comedy in every state by compiling data from Google Trends.

The results were all over the place, with some of the more popular ones being "Clueless", "Sixteen Candles", "His Girl Friday", "There's Something About Mary", "Say Anything", and "Pretty Woman".

Missouri's favorite is "Say Anything", and Illinois' is "Sixteen Candles".

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
every
State
favorite
romantic
comedy
Y98 Morning Show